What’s For Lunch? A Dance Party

But in the New York Times, Sheila Marikar reports on a new use for the noon hour: to party:

Strobe lights bounced off a giant disco ball. Sweat glistened on foreheads. “Gin and Juice” thumped. Cheers erupted. It was midday, but inside Marquee, (the New York nightclub), it could have been 2 a.m.

The regular party, known as Lunch Break, is hosted by culture startup Flavorpill and Absolut vodka. It’s part of a wave of lunchtime revels for screen-slouched netfolk. The trend began in Stockholm, Sweden, with a nonprofit called Lunch Beat, which now has more than 50 chapters around the world.

What’s so special about the midday movement? Fewer creepy dudes than the Saturday-night scene, no one gets drunk, and the dancing “unwinds office tension,” as an attendee from United Nations Development Program said.

And for Flavorpill–which plans to soon spread the festivities to five cities–the party embodies the brand.

“It brings to life what our mission is,” cofounder Sascha Lewis told the Times. “Get off the couch, get away from your computer and go have experiences.”

A dance party: one fine way to fight Sedentary Death Syndrome.