Tracking: Google’s $1.3 Billion Purchase Of Social Navigation App Waze

Google’s Purchase Of Waze Confirmed, Price Over $1 Billion

After all the to-ing and fro-ing in this story, the original rumor has proved true: Google really has acquired Waze in a deal that’s said to have cost over $1 billion. The clincher is thought to be that Google, which has a large office in Israel, will allow the Waze team to remain at their home base whereas Facebook was pushing for Waze to relocate to Facebook HQ in the U.S. In its blog post announcing the news, Google notes the team will stay at home and operate separately, “for now.” Google says it’s “excited about the prospect of enhancing Google Maps with some of the traffic update features provided by Waze” and also about boosting Waze with Google’s search powers. Israel-based, economic-focused publication Calcalist is reporting (in Hebrew–Times Of Israel has an English summary) that Facebook is close to offering up to a billion dollars for navigation outfit Waze, one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies in Social Media, 2012. Waze is an Israel-based company that produces a navigation app unlike many of its peers: The app has a large social element that allows users to adjust and improve the accuracy of maps of their area, and report traffic events like congestion or a police stop. As CNET puts it, Waze is “a socially informed GPS app for drivers.” TechCrunch has looked into the rumors and says both sides privately confirm they’ve been in discussions. The issue remaining is price, and whether to leave Waze in its current location. The acquisition of a mobile navigation tool makes sense for Facebook at a time when the social network continues to aggressively court mobile users. Here, a few other reasons Facebook might want Waze in its wheelhouse:

Rome is configured much like Paris, though with much worse traffic, it appears. People also drive into the center of the city more often. Congestion there appears much worse than in Paris, with several major thoroughfares shooting off purple sparks during rush hours. Tel Aviv, unlike the European cities, doesn’t have a central city encircled by major roads, but the highway that runs through the city is heavily trafficked, as are some of its offshoots. Tel Aviv may also just have more Waze users: Its grid is much more clear in the video than the larger European cities. How Google, Apple Made Waze Worth A Billion To Facebook While both Facebook and Waze have declined to comment on speculation about a deal, there is a history of tech giants–Apple, Google, Facebook, not to mention governments around the world–scoping out the service. Here’s how two of the biggest tech giants might have helped make Waze a hot property. Google

In the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, it was Waze’s crowdsourcing power that helped Google’s crisis team create a map of gas stations that still had supplies. (It’s not the first time Waze proved it could show Google a thing or two about maps–and Google realizes this; see below about Google’s new maps.) Waze VP Community and Operations Fej Shmuelevitz told the Israel Diplomatic Network then:

Does this move by Google somehow devalue Waze, even as its discussions with Facebook are thought to be stalled? Not necessarily. What Google is doing is underlining that social features and crowdsourced data are going to be critical in next-gen mapping services. And that may add some fuel to the Facebook-Waze fire. If Facebook does acquire Waze, its social networking systems, which are increasingly being accessed by users on the move via smartphones, could be ideal for generating real-time traffic and routing data in ways that Google is aiming for. And if Facebook can’t buy Waze because, as the rumors suggest, Waze doesn’t want to move from Israel…then Google’s move may make Waze even more interesting to another big tech name that’s seemingly expanding its Israel-based operations. Google Now Said To Be Interested In Buying Waze Bloomberg is now reporting that search engine giant is said to be interested in acquiring the Palo Alto firm. Waze, which is seeking offers of above $1 billion, would be a handy add-on for Mountain View, as it would add both a social aspect to Google Maps, as well as allowing things like real-time traffic updates. Google’s arrival into Waze’s buyout lounge could spark a bidding war between the two Internet behemoths–one has map dominance, the other stands over the social arena like an all-blue Optimus Prime–although all of this interest doesn’t necessarily mean that Waze is going to end up in new hands. Other parties are reportedly interested, and the firm also has the option of going down the VC route, and circumnavigating a takeover altogether. May 30th

Waze has updated its partly crowd-powered navigation app for iOS and Android devices and incorporated Facebook integration. Simultaneously, rumors suggest that its talks with Facebook over an acquisition have fallen apart. The new Waze 3.7 edition shows your Facebook events on the navigation list so you can easily make your way to parties and so on. It also includes data on your friends’ journeys and shows their progress toward the same destination as yours. You can also “beep” them in real time. There are also a number of other improvements and extra settings. AllThingsD reports the talks between Facebook and Waze have collapsed, partially because Waze is reluctant to move its operations from Israel to the U.S. June 10th Google Set To acquire Waze For $1.3 Billion

Israeli business site Globes is reporting that Waze is now Google-bound, at a price of around $1.3 billion. The firm’s Israeli employees will stay in Israel–Google has a base in the country, and has bought two other Israeli firms, LabPixies and Quiksee. Neither firm was willing to comment on the deal, which will make some of its founders very rich indeed. AllThingsD says the deal will be announced Tuesday.