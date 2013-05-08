SoundTracking, Instagram Make Sweet Music Together

Nothing lets you share an emotional moment like a song. But how do you actually show someone a song?

Twitter #Music has tried to crack that one. So has Spotify, the new Myspace, and plenty of others who slapped videos or visualizations on top of music and made them shareable. (SoundCloud‘s solution is particularly powerful.)





SoundTracking founder Steve Jang has figured out a way to tap into the music discovery potential of a wildly popular social service that doesn’t have anything to do with music: Instagram.

The social music discovery app quietly released an update a couple of weeks ago and started experimenting with letting users put postcards and sonic breadcrumbs into their Instagram feeds. Today, SoundTracking is officially announcing the release of a new comprehensive integration with Instagram, on both iOS and Android. Now SoundTracking users can share musical moments to their Instagram feed and followers as a musical photo. And they can easily share Instagram photos in their SoundTracking feeds.

“We were inspired by our music fan community to make this set of Instagram photo features happen,” Jang says, adding that they got a ton of feedback from users who wanted to use Instagram pics in their musical moments on SoundTracking. “We saw our users screen-capturing their SoundTracking posts and manually sharing them into Instagram. Another key indicator we noticed was that many of our users would post their Instagram username in their SoundTracking bio and would often request an integration of our features.”

Now you can see musical moments through the eyes–and filters–of Instagram users then hear those moments, too, on SoundTracking. The only rub is that you can’t open up the SoundTracking song directly from Instagram.

“Instagram has really quickly evolved from a popular photo sharing app into an extremely active social network that focuses on non-verbal, visual communication as the core expression. We’re interested to see how our music-minded community uses this set of features,” Jang says.