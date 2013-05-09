Why Humor Makes You More Creative

Stanford professor Tina Seelig shows us why in her book InGenius: In one study, jazz musicians were asked to improvise while having their brains monitored via fMRI.

Something harmonic happened: As the artists performed, the parts of the frontal lobe associated with judgment went quiet. This shows that while self-monitoring is often useful–you don’t want to say everything that passes through your mind–it can get in the way of new ideas.

“Creative people have apparently mastered the art of turning off this part of their brains to let their ideas flow more smoothly, unleashing their imagination,” she writes.

During our interview with Seelig, she explains that innovative managers make their workplaces “habitats for creativity”–which entails a break from all the stuffy self-monitoring.

That’s where humor comes in.

Why does it help? Take Pixar, where “jovial discussion” animates the culture. In Little Bets, Peter Sims writes that a playful environment is most helpful when ideas are incubated or newly hatched–and the more ideas you hatch, the more you can innovate.