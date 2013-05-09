Steve Case’s Fresh Take And Lasting Insights On The Doomed AOL-Time Warner Merger

“One day you’re the smartest company in the world, and you’re going to take over the world,” Steve Case recently told the New York Times, “and the next day you’re the dumbest company in the world and you’re going out of business.”

If anyone knows how true that is, it’s Case. He’s the guy, after all, who cofounded and then ran America Online, back when it was a service synonymous with young Internet.

Talking with the Times, Case is frank about the fallout of the AOL-Time Warner merger, one that hoped to move the companies into the broadband-digital age.

“Well, it didn’t happen,” he says. “The reason it didn’t happen is because the execution wasn’t up to the vision … and the primary reason was there were not the relationships and trust with people.”

Let’s distill Case’s chain of causality:

vision requires execution,

execution requires relationships,

relationships require trust.

Why is that? Connections create value. As Don Peppers will tell you, trust is a lubricant for decision making–and people in a merger must make many decisions. Moreover, trusting someone is a form of vulnerability, and if you can’t be vulnerable to the people you work with, you limit your potential for awesomeness.

After the merger Case stepped aside as CEO–he moved to chairman, taking him away from operating responsibilities. He thought it was the best thing he could do to help the companies merge: If he focused on long-term strategy with the board, he wouldn’t look like he was “meddling or trying to exert undue influence.”