What You Can Learn From Newtonian Physics About Building Momentum Fast

There is a revolution underway. The old career model is falling away for a growing number of leaders. The days of lifetime employment are eroding and the implications for you, as a leader, are profound.

I got a chance to speak to someone at the forefront of this wave last week. Cindy Lubitz is the founder and managing director of inTalent Consulting Group, LLC, an Atlanta-based human resources consulting firm that specializes in helping companies tap the growing base of top-tier talent that doesn’t want a job.

She explained that a confluence of factors is driving the shift toward interim leadership. “At the macro level, to do a search [for talent], it takes three to six months. So it is very pragmatic for companies to have an interim plan. Temporary staffing has arisen out of this need.”

There are also more high-caliber executives on the market looking for temporary work because of the recession. There are more retirees. More people are demanding flexibility, time with their family, balance. Heating this trend further is the fact that for many people the recession and accompanying job cuts have broken the corporate contract. Executives who once thought loyalty begot loyalty had their reality shaken when companies launched across-the-board cuts.

Being an interim leader requires a different leadership skill set. Many traditional sources of influence–formal authority, the pull you enjoy by being known as a rapidly rising leader–fall away.

But being an interim leader also has advantages. Appearing on the job as an interim leader can “create a sense of relief that you are here,” Lubitz said. You are less threatening. It is easier for others to accept you and trust you. You are often viewed as unbiased.

To succeed as an interim leader requires a different approach. You cannot commit your company to long-term projects like adopting a new CRM system. What you build must set the foundation for a future leader’s success. And yet, within these constraints, you must create direction, momentum … in a far shorter period of time than a permanent leader can afford.