Google Tweaks Glass, Improves G+ Integration

The only folks using Google Glass right now are a carefully selected group of testers and developers, but Google is already working to improve the device via a software update . The change brings new alerts for G+ notifications, meaning Glass wearers will be notified of new shares, comments, and mentions–and they’ll also be able to +1 and comment on other G+ posts. If you get a Hangout invitation, you’ll see that in the eyepiece.

Among the other improvements are things like international phone dialing and SMS, plus easier access to search functions. Google has also switched background Wi-Fi downloads to only happen when the device is plugged in so battery life is better preserved for actual use while wearing Glass.

Though the improvements here aren’t transformational, they do hint at the future uses of Glass. The G+ integration is particularly interesting. Because Google’s social net is now tied into the Glass experience, users may interact with G+ more than ever, essentially because it’s always hovering in the periphery of their vision.

[Image: By Flickr user Xprize]