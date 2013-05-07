advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Report: Internet Traffic From Syria Disappears

By Jessica Hullinger1 minute Read

Several independent [url=http://labs.umbrella.com/2013/05/07/breaking-news-traffic-from-syria-disappears-from-internet/]reports[/url] came out Tuesday afternoon of an apparent nationwide Internet service disruption in [url=//www.fastcompany.com/section/syria]Syria[/url] that has effectively disconnected the country from Internet communication with other parts of the world, though it is currently unclear whether people within the country are able to communicate with one another.

At the time of this writing, [url=http://fastcompany/company/google]Google[/url]’s [url=http://www.google.com/transparencyreport/traffic/#expand=SY]Transparency Report[/url] shows all Google services have been inaccessible in Syria for two hours and 19 minutes.

[i]This story is developing.[/i]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life