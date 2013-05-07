Report: Internet Traffic From Syria Disappears

Several independent [url=http://labs.umbrella.com/2013/05/07/breaking-news-traffic-from-syria-disappears-from-internet/]reports[/url] came out Tuesday afternoon of an apparent nationwide Internet service disruption in [url=//www.fastcompany.com/section/syria]Syria[/url] that has effectively disconnected the country from Internet communication with other parts of the world, though it is currently unclear whether people within the country are able to communicate with one another.