Report: Internet Traffic From Syria Disappears

Several independent [url=http://labs.umbrella.com/2013/05/07/breaking-news-traffic-from-syria-disappears-from-internet/]reports[/url] came out Tuesday afternoon of an apparent nationwide Internet service disruption in [url=//www.fastcompany.com/section/syria]Syria[/url] that has effectively disconnected the country from Internet communication with other parts of the world, though it is currently unclear whether people within the country are able to communicate with one another.
At the time of this writing, [url=http://fastcompany/company/google]Google[/url]’s [url=http://www.google.com/transparencyreport/traffic/#expand=SY]Transparency Report[/url] shows all Google services have been inaccessible in Syria for two hours and 19 minutes.
Google services inaccessible in Syria. See Transparency Report: goo.gl/sI7iP
— A Googler (@google) May 7, 2013
It seems like the Syrian internet just went down at a nation-wide level. More information to come. #Syria
— Telecomix Syria (@TelecomixSyria) May 7, 2013
.@telecomixsyriaSimultaneous withdrawal of BGP prefixes across Syria’s 4 int’l providers. twitter.com/renesys/status…
— Renesys Corporation (@renesys) May 7, 2013
[i]This story is developing.[/i]