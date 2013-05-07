5 Lessons From Warren Buffett’s Office Hours

It’s easy to have a mentor-crush on Warren Buffett: He’s worth $50 billion, he’s had friendships that have lasted decades, he leans in . For an hour this afternoon , the Sage of Omaha made our mentee dreams come true.

Buffett was interviewed by Caroline Ghosn, cofounder of women’s careership startup Levo League. The live-streamed conversation drew from Buffett’s 82 years of facing fears, finding heroes, and painting canvases–if you have questions, ask him on his Levo profile.

Buffett told Ghosn about how he orignially wrote the essay about women and work that ran in Fortune as a possible forward to Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In. In it he writes of his friend, the late Katharine Graham, who was the CEO of the Washington Post Co. and won a Pulitzer for her autobiography.

He writes that she had been convinced by society that women did not have equal potential in business–a “fun-house mirror” that did not reflect reality, as the Post‘s stock went up 4,000 percent over her 18 years as boss, and yet “her self-doubt remained, a testament to how deeply a message of unworthiness can be implanted in even a brilliant mind.”

Throughout the interview, Buffett talked about how Berkshire Hathaway was his canvas, one that he got to paint on every day. He doesn’t need to work, he says, but does because he loves it. This is the same alignment he looks for in the people he surrounds himself with, he says. When you work with people who are already rich, they’ll work because they choose to do so, “rather than being on a yacht somewhere.”

But you don’t have to be rich. Buffett says that while it may take a job or two to get there, you should do the work you love.