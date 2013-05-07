Yahoo’s Daily Habits Strategy Is “Delightful,” “Inspiring,” And Very Familiar By Now

A criticism of Marissa Mayer’s predecessors at Yahoo from both press and investors was that none could seem to answer the simple question, “What is Yahoo?”

So it’s no surprise that Mayer, then, entered the job prepared for the question. “What we’re really focused on,” she told Fortune at its Most Powerful Woman Dinner in November, “is inspiring and delighting users amidst their daily habits.”

The response has become something of an anthem.

On her first quarterly call with investors in October, she had first publicly expressed the idea:

“I think this is about improved execution and seeing the opportunities that already are apparent within our business. That means focusing on daily habits like Search, Mail, Homepage, and Mobile.”

Then in her first interview as CEO of Yahoo at Davos in January, she repeated it:

“We already have all the content people want on their phones. We have these daily habits. And I think that whenever you have a daily habit, and are really providing a lot of value around it, there’s an opportunity to create a great business.”