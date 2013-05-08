The 4 Job Types That Make Innovation Happen

You have an idea. Then you bring it into a product. Then you make the product better. And then you make the product over and over again.

The above four sentences represent the four types of work: thinking, building, improving, and producing. That’s according to Lou Adler, the author of The Essential Guide for Hiring & Getting Hired, who recently relayed the roles–and how they’re a part of every job.

Let’s get into them.

The visionaries, strategists, and creators of the world are thinkers, Adler says. In startup-land, we talk about edge-finding and white space–fancy ways way of saying we-need-the-new. That’s the thinker’s gig: to discover, uncover, and perhaps recover new products, business ideas, and perspectives.

Then as the conceptual rubber begins to meet the implementation road, the thinker hands off to the builder. Whether creating businesses, closing deals, or developing processes, Adler says the idea-to-lifers are builders, or entrepreneurs, turn-around executives, and project managers.

And the good, once built, will need to be better. People who upgrade, change, and optimize processes are improvers, Adler says. They’re often they vigilant managers, monitoring and improving the processes in their purview.

Then, with the system dreamed up and tinkered with, things will need to be made. Enter the producer. If you’re implementing a process that has moved from idea to reality to optimization, you’re a producer, Adler says. Whether making sales, auditing performance, or writing code, the producer executes.