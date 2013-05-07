Fast Company is seeking an editorial intern for its online department. This is a full-time paid internship at our New York City office. Start dates are flexible, but candidates should be prepared to begin working by June 1st with additional availability for one day of training prior to May 17th. Interns at Fast Company are permitted to work 1000 hours, which equates to six months full-time employment. Deadline for application is May 13th.

Qualifications:

College graduate with formal education or relevant experience in journalism

Experience with an online CMS interface

Basic understanding of HTML and Google Analytics are useful but not required

Ability to work quickly on very short deadlines

Copyediting experience is a major plus

Interest in startup culture, business psychology, and technology

Effective time-management skills

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively through various digital platforms

Strong mastery of English grammar and punctuation

Responsibilities:

This is not a reporting internship, although creative story ideas are both encouraged and occasionally required as part of the editorial process. For the right candidate, there will certainly be frequent opportunities to pitch and write stories. Editorial Interns at Fast Company spend much of the work day responding to email pitches, inputting and copy-editing stories for the website, finding provocative book excerpts, and working on headlines, and other display copy. The intern in this position also writes the story that accompanies our weekly video series, The Takeaway. Interns are also expected to periodically research and develop content for the print magazine.

Please include in your application a short cover letter, no more than three relevant clips, and a current resume. Send all materials to Colin Weatherby at cweatherby@fastcompany.com with “Intern Application” in the subject line.