How Your Brand Can Deal With Viral Outrage

As I wrote last month in this space , it’s almost impossible for a brand to avoid controversy these days. Someone is always looking to create instant viral outrage via Twitter and Facebook–where over a billion users look, waiting to pounce on the cause of the moment to prove their superior morality.

The latest outrage target? PepsiCo soft drink, Mountain Dew, which was said to have released “arguably the most racist commercial in history,” according to Dr. Boyce Watkins, a black scholar and commentator.

Now, of course, when a commentator uses language like that, it commands that very viral outrage I just mentioned. Result? The ad quickly got the ax. Airing the most racist commercial in history isn’t a prize a corporation like PepsiCo actively seeks.

But since Dr. Watkins added the word “arguably” to his assessment, let’s go ahead and argue. The commercial in question, which has largely vanished from the Internet (otherwise I would happily link to it here) was actually the third in a series. In the previous installments, an angry goat that’s addicted to Mountain Dew (stay with me here) had attacked a waitress that did not bring the aforementioned animal enough of his favorite beverage.

In this third chapter of the saga, the waitress is after justice. She is bandaged from head to toe (in the over-the-top manner of someone who fell off a cliff in a Bugs Bunny cartoon–and no, I don’t believe that this commercial is also promoting violence against women). The police are asking her to identify her assailant in a police lineup and here’s where Dr. Watkins has his problem. The suspects are all black, except for the goat, who is dark gray. Oh, and the goat also speaks in “street lingo,” advising the injured waitress, “Snitches get stitches” and other goatish threats.

Now, let’s go beyond whether you consider this commercial funny or not (it probably depends on how much amusement you garner from talking goats) and go straight to the heart of the matter. Dr. Watkins says the commercial traffics in racial stereotypes and that Mountain Dew was cynically trying to attract young black consumers.

Well, the fact is the commercial was conceived and produced by Tyler the Creator, a rapper/producer who is, yes, black. The non-goat suspects in the lineup are all his friends, who, according to Tyler, showed up for the shoot dressed the way they normally dress.