Las Vegas To Google Glass Wearers: You’re Not Welcome

One place you probably won’t see much of Google Glass is Las Vegas. According to the New York Times , the newly minted headsets that have spawned a tragicomic Tumblr are going to be verboten in most of the city’s gambling establishments.

After all, what is Google Glass but a computer and a recording device? And neither of those are currently allowed in casinos. (Nor, for that matter, was Rain Man.) A spokesperson for Caesars said this: “We will not allow people to wear Glass while gambling or attending our shows.”

Why would they, when developers are coming up with Glass apps such as Winky, which allows users to snap a photo with just the blink of an eye?

So, anyone who was hoping to see George Clooney and Brad Pitt sporting a pair in Ocean’s 1110 (14 in binary), I’m so, so, so sorry. It’s just not going to happen.

[Image by Flickr user popculturegeek]