The Days Of Company-Provided Devices Are Doomed

Based on its survey of companies’ chief information officers, analysis company Gartner predicts that by 2016 , 38% of organizations will have stopped supplying mobile devices to their employees. Instead they will rely on smartphones, tablets and laptops that the employees themselves bring to work.

The growth in the Bring Your Own Device trend is so swift, in fact, that Gartner predicts that by 2017 the figure will rise to 50%. That’s just four years away.

is the biggest concern for CIOs, according to Gartner. It is also thought that employee subsidies will be hard to figure out: The pragmatic solution would be for a company to pay for disposables like employees’ data plans.