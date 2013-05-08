Can Apps, Body-Heat-Detecting Cameras, And Other New Tech Save Customer Service?

Nothing says “We don’t care about customer service” like long lines at a checkout. At the one point when you think most retailers would be absolutely ecstatic to take your money, far too many still seem more than comfortable forcing customers to either use self-checkouts or waste time waiting around even though they have rows upon rows of empty cash registers that seem to spend most of their time collecting dust.

Sound familiar?

Hopefully, all that’s about to change. According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, retailers such as Kroger’s, Walmart, and McDonald’s are hoping new technologies will help them wage a war on long lines at the checkout. Does it sound too good to be true? I know I’ll believe it when I see it. The only way to actually fix the problem is to understand how and why customers (and customer service) started to take a back seat.

The Cost of Customer Service

Not that long ago, customer service was seen as a huge value add–something that could immediately differentiate your business from all of your other competitors. However, over time increasing competition forced businesses to look for more and more ways to get “lean.” In other words, if a customer wasn’t willing to pay for something, there was a good chance that something would be eliminated.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better example than self-checkouts. Big box retailers were actually able to convince us to ring ourselves out and bag up our own purchases so they could save money on payroll. That had to be one of the most persuasive marketing jobs of all time–shoppers take on all of the work, retailers save a considerable amount of money, and those savings may or may not ever make their way back to the customers.

After years and years of using cost-cutting to justify poor customer service, it looks like big box retailers finally might be starting to get it.