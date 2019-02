We’d heard a rumor that Twitterer Kevin Thau may be moving to Biz Stone’s fresh startup Jelly , but the news has now been confirmed.

Thau, TheNextWeb notes, will be running “all things mobile” at the engimatic new firm–which chimes with his recent task of making Twitter’s mobile and web #Music experience work. Almost nothing is yet known about Jelly, but Stone seems to be poring considerable effort into getting a good team working on it.