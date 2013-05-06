Taiwan University Targets Apple With Video Patent Lawsuit

The National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan has filed a suit against Apple , saying it violates its 2009 patent for an “encoding system for a data set, particularly for a video data set” that cleverly deals with block encoding issues where objects are moving in the video.

NCKU asserts that all Apple software that includes such motion compensation technology is in violation. This covers Apple systems like FaceTime and QuickTime. The university seeks monetary damages of an undetermined amount. The same institution captured headlines in 2012 when it sued Apple over Siri’s voice-to-text services.

Apple’s QuickTime video system was initially released in 1991. Its most recent update was in November 2012 to version 7.7.3. The video protocol has been commonly used since the early days of the web, so the progress of the NCKU case would seem likely to hinge on whether there is any prior art regarding the relevant patent.