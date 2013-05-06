Experian Launches Marketing Platform

Credit reporting and consumer data firm Experian has launched a global marketing platform aimed at large corporations seeking to target individual consumers. Using Experian’s product, large organizations are able to view a dashboard that combines customer data from Experian with clients’ proprietary databases and social media tracking from Twitter, Facebook, Foursquare, and others. Companies can tailor coupons and products to individual customers and communicate with them directly.
As Yelp, Foursquare, and third-party vendors such as Yext seek to improve tracking methods for retailers, the online marketing platform field is expected to become more and more lucrative. Fast Company previously gave tips on how to maximize digital marketing investments and improve marketing metric reports.