Customer Analytics Tool For Malls Launches

YFind , a Singaporean location-based marketing firm, launched a real-time consumer behavior tracker for shopping malls or large retail shops in the United States. TheRetailHQ ties into Yfind routers and tracks anonymized phone data from nearby shoppers to monitor conversion, engagement, and loyalty.

The tool is the latest entrant into a crowded field of flesh space analytics software aimed at turning browsing customers into paying customers. We’ve been keeping a close eye on location-based products. Last year, Fast Company reported on a similar product from Swarm aimed at boutiques. The effectiveness of TheRetailHQ and competing tools depends primarily on the placement and number of routers used by clients.