Report: YouTube Will Soon Launch Paid Channel Subscription Service

YouTube is close to going down the subscription route for some of its channels, says Mashable . The idea was mooted earlier this year but, according to a story tucked behind the Financial Times paywall, the service could be launching as early as this week.

Mashable contacted YouTube for comment, and the video-sharing site only had this to say: “We have nothing to announce at this time, but we’re looking into creating a subscription platform that could bring even more great content to YouTube for our users to enjoy and provide our creators with another vehicle to generate revenue from their content, beyond the rental and ad-supported models we offer.”

The site already has a billion monthly visitors, says parent company Google, so the $1.99 a month a-la-carte option, which will give users a choice of 50 channels per month, will give Google a cheeky new revenue stream. It is increasing its funding to its original content partners, which include the BBC.

[Image by Flickr user theanthonyryan]