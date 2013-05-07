The Truth About PR Done Right, And What It Does For Your Startup

I recently attended NY Tech Day where 400 eager beaver startups sought to get some love–not to mention media and VC attention–at their respective exhibit booths.

All this company self-promotion raises an interesting question: How do you truly differentiate your new business in a sea of startups? How do you make a name for your company?

First, a few facts to consider:

– A survey of CEOs once found that startup companies that engage in PR are 30 percent more successful in getting early funding than those that don’t.

– Well-known VC firms are getting into the PR game with firms like Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, and Sequoia hiring in-house PR talent.

There is a simple reason startups and their financial backers are entering the PR arena: PR done right works. My B2B PR firm over the years has launched a number of startups and we’ve found that PR can truly make the difference in a startup’s obtaining new customers, growing revenues–and catching the ultimate brass ring–funding.

Don’t for a second, however, think that PR for startups is a slam dunk. The hard truth is that no one cares about the latest whiz bang product or service released by an unknown company unless it does something amazing. And to be honest, most new products or services are not going to knock your socks off. That is where public relations comes into play. A good PR person can properly position your product or service–or yourself for that matter–so that people care. Great PR–and yes there is such a thing–transforms a product or service into something meaningful.