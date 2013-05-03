Kristen Bell, Neil LaBute Release Direct To Vimeo

Vimeo’s new effort to release on-demand feature films over the Internet is officially on. The first release, announced today by Deadline Hollywood, is Neil LaBute’s Some Girl(s) , starring Kristen Bell. The film premiered in March at SXSW and will be marketed directly over the Internet.

The way the system works currently at Vimeo streers large portions of proceeds directly to filmmakers. Under the terms of Vimeo’s agreement with creators, 90% of profits go to the content uploaders with the other 10% being retained by the company.