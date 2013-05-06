One-Minute Email Triage For Those Kinda-Sorta-Useful Messages

There is email you absolutely did not ask for or need, which you can filter, mark as spam, or “click here to unsubscribe.” There is email you desperately need to see, about meetings on your project at 2 p.m., that you can ask to trigger a buzz or beep. Then there is, well, everything else.

“Everything else” includes those groups and lists that occasionally have news, but also generate a lot of noise. “Everything else” includes notifications about new Spotify tracks, coupons and deals from favorite stores, Goodreads reviews, and pretty much everything from Facebook. You want to acknowledge this stuff, but it’s a pain to click and tap and type to dismiss it all when you’re done.

Enter Unroll.me, a service that, in a sense, puts health monitors on your inbox, shows you how it’s running, and asks you which email sources you can live without, or with. And “glimpsing” is the key word: Unroll.me shows you thumbnail images of the first page of all the emails caught in your “rollup” for the day.

Alternatives to Unroll.me’s inbox manager

Unroll.me works really well for those looking to cut down on the sheer volume of in-between emails. But not everyone uses Google or Yahoo for their email, and not everybody is cool with giving a young startup’s servers access to all their email. Here are a few alternatives: NutshellMail: This condensing service is aimed only at social, local, and connection services: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Yelp, and so on. Then again, those are pretty big mail generators. Log in, connect your accounts, and choose how often you get an email that tells you everything that happened. Nutshell is owned by an established firm; then again, that firm is email generator Constant Contact, so it’s a strange bargain. This condensing service is aimed only at social, local, and connection services: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Yelp, and so on. Then again, those are pretty big mail generators. Log in, connect your accounts, and choose how often you get an email that tells you everything that happened. Nutshell is owned by an established firm; then again, that firm is email generator Constant Contact, so it’s a strange bargain.

OtherInbox: It’s a bit like Unroll.me, but with three distinct services (Organizer, Message Finder, and Unsubscriber) and a few more email options (iCloud and AOL). OtherInbox has been around since 2008, and is owned by email marketing firm Return Path. It’s a bit like Unroll.me, but with three distinct services (Organizer, Message Finder, and Unsubscriber) and a few more email options (iCloud and AOL). OtherInbox has been around since 2008, and is owned by email marketing firm Return Path.

Try Outlook.com: Microsoft’s new version of Hotmail, Microsoft’s new version of Hotmail, Outlook.com , has some fairly powerful options you can set to send nearly everything from people you don’t know to junk mail, and to “Delete all from sender” on tiresome semi-spam. It’s also easy to set up Outlook as a secondary email tool with your Gmail or Yahoo accounts.

Roll your own: At its heart, Unroll.me is taking certain messages that arrive into Gmail or Yahoo and simply removing their “Inbox” label. When you get messages you don’t need to see in Gmail, click the “More” button above the message and choose “Filter messages like these,” then choose the action of “Skip the Inbox,” or, if you can’t get unsubscribed, choose “Delete.” Another option is to create a label or folder that contains only messages from senders you need to hear from, and have your email app notify you about those specific messages.

As Unroll.me founder and CEO Josh Rosenwald tells it, marketing and click-through analytics have worked in an email fixer’s favor. In 99 percent of the emails you see, one image of one page is all you need.

“You’ve got just enough subject line, and the call to action is usually right on top–the big deal this week, the news about gas prices, the new thing. You’re either going to take it or not. And we think it doesn’t require a whole separate email you have to deal with to see that,” Rosenwald said in a phone interview.

You have to give Unroll.me access to your entire Gmail, Google Apps, or Yahoo Mail inbox. In exchange, Unroll.me compiles a list of all your email sources at its site. Your job (though it’s a fun one) is to run through the list and choose to add an email sender to your rollup, to keep it coming straight to your inbox, or to unsubscribe from it. The app will try to legitimately unsubscribe you using the proper channels, but in the meantime, it will keep those emails from hitting your visible inbox. You can choose when your rollup arrives each day, and it tells you about new senders you filter.

Unroll.me solved a problem for its founder, who was working on a few different startup ideas with a couple friends before Unroll.me got rolling in early 2012. Even with a small team, emails about designs and features for a social-based T-shirt something-or-other were getting lost in the founders’ stuffed inboxes.