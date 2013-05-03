10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Cartoon Portraits, Doritos Tacos, And More



1. An Animator’s Self-Portrait, In 100 Different Cartoon Styles

Co.Create

Illustrator Kevin McShane shows off a dizzying array of self-portraits in an unthinkable number of styles.

advertisement



2. Deep Inside Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Taco

Fast Company

Austin Carr takes you through the process of creating the Doritos Locos Tacos–spray-paint guns were involved.

3. 10 Little-Known Apps That Entrepreneurs Can’t Live Without

Fast Company

These tried-and-tested tools will save you time and energy on the job.



4. The 10 Buildings That Changed America—And Architecture

Co.Create

Check out some of the most influential buildings in American history–props to Virginia for being progressive and classic.

5. An Ingenious Cookbook Uses Infographics Instead Of Words

Co.Design

Words getting in the way of your cooking? Pick up this infographic cookbook!



6. Hyundai’s Suicide Play And 9 Other Amazing Lapses Of Creative Judgement

Co.Create

Hyundai’s most recent ad has drawn plenty of ire, but check out some of these other spots with comically poor taste. Who approves this stuff?

7. How The Future Of Google Search Is Leaving iPhone Users Behind

Co.Design

Is Google Now’s brilliance constrained as an app in Apple devices?



8. Watch: A Website Getting Hacked Into Oblivion

Co.Design

A modern-day hack is not a delicate affair. Watch VideoLAN (the makers of VLC) get overwhelmed by an aggressive attack.

9. This Woman Wants To Be Your Networking Wingman

Co.Exist

For the right price this woman will accompany you to many places. Is it just me or is this a dubious proposition?

[Top Image Courtesy of Taco Bell]