10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Cartoon Portraits, Doritos Tacos, And More

1. An Animator’s Self-Portrait, In 100 Different Cartoon Styles
Co.Create
Illustrator Kevin McShane shows off a dizzying array of self-portraits in an unthinkable number of styles.
2. Deep Inside Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Taco
Fast Company
Austin Carr takes you through the process of creating the Doritos Locos Tacos–spray-paint guns were involved.
3. 10 Little-Known Apps That Entrepreneurs Can’t Live Without
Fast Company
These tried-and-tested tools will save you time and energy on the job.
4. The 10 Buildings That Changed America—And Architecture
Co.Create
Check out some of the most influential buildings in American history–props to Virginia for being progressive and classic.
5. An Ingenious Cookbook Uses Infographics Instead Of Words
Co.Design
Words getting in the way of your cooking? Pick up this infographic cookbook!
6. Hyundai’s Suicide Play And 9 Other Amazing Lapses Of Creative Judgement
Co.Create
Hyundai’s most recent ad has drawn plenty of ire, but check out some of these other spots with comically poor taste. Who approves this stuff?
7. How The Future Of Google Search Is Leaving iPhone Users Behind
Co.Design
Is Google Now’s brilliance constrained as an app in Apple devices?
8. Watch: A Website Getting Hacked Into Oblivion
Co.Design
A modern-day hack is not a delicate affair. Watch VideoLAN (the makers of VLC) get overwhelmed by an aggressive attack.
9. This Woman Wants To Be Your Networking Wingman
Co.Exist
For the right price this woman will accompany you to many places. Is it just me or is this a dubious proposition?
10. Steve Jobs Proved Data Can Tell Any Story You Want
Co.Labs
Here’s how to spot misused charts (and how to stop misusing them yourself).
