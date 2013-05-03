The Flaw In The Square Vs. Foursquare Argument

That’s the question a handful of payments companies are trying to answer. But despite a story making the rounds today, the future won’t hinge on a grudge match between mobile payments startup Square and social check-in service Foursquare–or even Square and Facebook or Yelp. It’s not one or the other. That wouldn’t justify so many millions of dollars being invested in payments solutions, and it doesn’t paint an accurate picture of all the ways we’ll make decisions about where and how to spend our dollars in the near future.

It was inevitable that Square would use its Wallet app to offer up recommendations–the service already suggests nearby venues after paying with Square. But the flaw in the either/or thinking is that transactions, a passive way of understanding which coffee shops, dive bars, or boutiques you visit, could one day replace social check-ins. It’s true that the kind of transaction data now being put to use by Square is valuable (is anyone surprised by this?), but it’s not more important than social data gathered by Foursquare (or Yelp or Facebook).

Just as Pandora, Songza, and Echo Nest produce music recommendations based on a range of signals and data points, so too can we get recommendations for places from a variety of sources, whether MenuPages, Yelp, or Google-owned Zagat. Transaction data is likely to be a part of that equation down the road–maybe an especially powerful part–but that doesn’t mean we should discount the value of social.

Square’s discovery director Ajit Varma tells The Verge’s Casey Newton today, “I think we can do something a lot better.” But if he means “better than Foursquare,” that’s not what he says. And that’s likely because he knows that’s Square’s challenge isn’t so much about doing something better. It’s about doing something different.

Square and Foursquare are going after two different datasets. A check-in is a fundamentally different data point than a transaction. It’s inherently social, whereas payments are not. We check in at Foursquare so we can share our locations with friends. We want them knowing we’re at Le Bernardin or Fenway Park. Positive sentiments are usually sewn into the expression. And we want to see where our friends have been when visiting a new city or neighborhood. One of the reasons that data is so powerful is because sentiment (positive in most cases) is baked into it, and it allows Foursquare to learn from our interests.

Square can certainly learn a lot about me based on my purchases. As Varma told The Verge, “We can tell you that people who like X might also like Y…[our directory is] a single place you can go as a customer and get all this information. And over time, we definitely want to make it more personalized.” If Square weren’t planning to do this, it’d be big news. It’s a safe bet that Seamless and OpenTable are working on similar recommendation tools.