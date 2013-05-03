Hotmail Is Officially Dead

Earlier this year Microsoft announced it was pensioning off the backend of Hotmail and replacing it with its Outlook mail system. Well, it’s now done. All 300 million-plus Hotmail accounts have been switched to the newer, fancier system, laying to rest the original freemail that started in 1996. Sob!

The software firm is proud of its Outlook, which it now claims has over 400 million active accounts, 125 million of which are accessed from mobile devices. Microsoft says that it took six weeks to migrate 150 petabytes of email. Hotmail.com users will still use the same address, but their mailboxes will look tidier and more modern. They will also find it easier to use multiple email addresses, and have more integration with SkyDrive, Microsoft’s cloud storage system, meaning files and photos stored there can be transferred to Outlook more easily.

Are you tempted by the new Outlook, or is it completely irrelevant to you, as you’re so, like, ovah email. Perhaps the news make you sad–so sad, in fact, that you feel like you’re running through a confusing vortex of lost GeoCities Neighborhoods wearing Reebok Pump sneakers while singing the entire back catalog of the Spice Girls’ oeuvre?

[Image by Flickr user wka]