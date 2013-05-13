66. Michael Buckwald And David Holz

“To create something on a computer shouldn’t require you to be a trained engineer,” says David Holz, cofounder of Leap Motion. The startup’s Kinect-like controller democratizes computers in an extreme way–replacing old inputs like the mouse and keyboard with intuitive gestures. Imagine waving your hand in front of a screen to mold a 3-D model the same way you’d mold clay, or to edit audio without having to learn special software. It’s just the beginning: The Leap Motion controller debuted at Best Buy in May and will soon be embedded in a new line of HP computers. “Thousands of times a day, I reach out and pick up objects,” says Holz’s business partner Michael Buckwald. “I do it with 100% success, without thinking about it at all.” Computing, they say, should be just as easy.