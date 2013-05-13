72. Ian Spalter

TRICK 1: Work backward

At interactive agency R/GA, Spalter used to create a product’s press release before his team started working on the product. The aim: Make sure the client and R/GA had the same goal. “I wrote it up as a Mad Libs, and they’d fill in the blanks,” he says. “It helps nail down what’s important.”

TRICK 2: Sketch your user

At Foursquare, Spalter asked designers and engineers to “draw a person who they’d want using Foursquare, along with a nickname and one-sentence description.” They hung the drawings on the design-studio walls. Envisioning the user, he says, “helps people to focus.”

TRICK 3: Map success

For another Foursquare exercise, Spalter gathered folks around a Monopoly board. “We remapped each position on the board to correspond with a different scenario–say, your first check-in at a restaurant,” he says. “Someone would roll the dice, move the piece, and everyone would have to sketch what they wanted users to see once they checked in at that location.” The result: “a simplified post-check-in screen that felt more gamelike.”

[Photos by Axel Dupeux]