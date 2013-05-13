69. Emily Sugihara

Former J.Crew designer Emily Sugihara gathers her team regularly to ask: “What do we want?” As she puts it, “All our products originate from someone saying, ‘I really need this.’ ” It’s a guiding principle for the company that she started in 2007, when she made her own chic and reusable shopping bag. Baggu now has 26 products, including a sling to carry a surfboard, and a collaboration with West Elm. Her products are on the shelves of Urban Outfitters, letting bag lovers everywhere see them and say: “That’s what I want.”