Content Scrapers Cost Advertisers $6.8 Million Each Month

A new report from online advertising auditing firm DoubleVerify says illegal content-scraping websites are siphoning nearly $7 million monthly from digital advertising networks. The sites, which recycle unauthorized content from better-known magazines and digital content providers, use buried redirects to launder web traffic and make advertisers pay for ad impressions which are never seen.

“Copyright infringement is a significant issue that is siphoning dollars away from the creative community,” said Jon Taplin of the Annenberg Innovation Lab (and a recent Innovation Uncensored speaker). Creative click and impression laundering like this has become a persistent problem, as digital advertising matures and more money is invested in the field.