21. Jaime Robinson

Jaime Robinson’s ad work, with its signature whimsy, cannot be ignored. Consider the Scrabble commercial that captures the tear-jerking loneliness of the letter Q. Or Intel and Toshiba’s six-part “social film” on YouTube, which chronicles the life of a man who wakes up each morning in a different body. Robinson let viewers upload “in character” clips that she wove into the film each week. “For a long time, advertising was like throwing a ball at people and having it lodge in their throats,” she says. “I want to have them pick up the ball and throw it right back.”