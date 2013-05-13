47. Simon Rich

Simon Rich, 29, does not take days off. “I’m obviously extremely, neurotically routinized,” says the increasingly busy humor writer whose latest book, Last Girlfriend on Earth , came out this year. Ever precocious (he was once the youngest staff writer in the history of SNL), he got into a daily rhythm while writing his first novel at the age of 18. “Ten years later, it hasn’t changed at all.” His creative process, in brief:

8-ISH: Coffee. “One cup, but cup doesn’t do justice to the volume. It’s more like a jug.”

EAT CEREAL: “I tend to stick to one type of sugared cereal until I can’t eat it anymore.”

WORK: “And then I just go right to it.”

1-ISH: Eat lunch, a sardine sandwich with mustard. “I’ve been trying to vary it a little bit.”

AFTER LUNCH: Procrastinate. “It just becomes a battle not to check Knicks blogs.”

“AT A CERTAIN POINT”: “I call it quits, and then I start reading, for one to four hours. I try to read about subjects that I’m interested in, and that usually helps me come up with ideas for stories and characters and jokes. I jot them down on a piece of paper, and I put the piece of paper on top of my computer–physically, on top. That way, the next day, when I go over to the computer, there’s a list of things I could maybe write about, and it’s less scary.”