46. Jackie Wilgar

Jackie Wilgar

Jackie Wilgar is a feedback fiend, and data is her excuse to play. In 2012, she oversaw the rollout of an app that directly linked Live Nation with fans and helped transform the world’s largest public live-entertainment company into a social, mobile powerhouse. The iOS app, which has been downloaded 4 million times, triangulates users’ locations with their iTunes catalog (with permission), then offers them early ticket deals. At shows, it gives them access to bands’ set lists, alerts them when artists are about to take the stage, and sends them a special goodbye message from the band as they’re leaving. Now, Wilgar says, “we know a whole lot about who [the fans] are. We can try and test things quickly, and if they don’t work, we try new things.”