App That Connects Parents With Pediatricians Sets Launch Date

Pingmd , a New York-based firm offering an iOS app that connects parents with doctors 24/7, announced a May 8 product launch. The company raised $1.33 million in funding late last year to create a HIPAA-compliant health app for patients.

According to a statement by CEO Gopal Chopra, Pingmd is designed to let pediatricians and other doctors quickly ask “targeted questions” about patient health, with them quickly contributing photos and video as needed. The app is one of the first child-oriented entrances into the crowded mobile health marketplace; a number of companies are experimenting with combining instant access to doctors with health and security concerns.

Update: Pingmd, which was originally intended as an app for parents to communicate with pediatricians, expanded their service base to include other medical practitioners as well. Their web site indicates that parents are still the primary market.