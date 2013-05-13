90. Pendleton Ward

Pendleton Ward has a way without words. The creator of the hit Cartoon Network series Adventure Time has his artists storyboard episodes and pitch concepts to writers before a script gets penned–the reverse of how most animated series work. The goal is to get the artists invested in the show’s story: “The coolest thing to do is to hire rad people to have their way with it,” Ward says. Coming off its fifth season, the Emmy-nominated show, about a boy and his dog who roam a postapocalyptic land, draws 2 million to 3 million viewers weekly (and isn’t as morbid as it sounds—promise!).