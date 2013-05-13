17. Michelle Peluso

For Michelle Peluso, newly minted CEO of Gilt Groupe, nothing beats “consumer-facing businesses in transformative periods.” Translation? Throughout her career, Peluso has deftly used her digital savvy to improve business at Travelocity–moving its partner hotels out of the fax era–and Citibank, where she introduced mobile banking. Those wins created the opportunity to run Gilt, where she took over in February, and whose “transformative period” is innovating beyond flash sales. One thing’s for sure: Peluso has plenty of ideas. “There are so many opportunities on the horizon,” she says, “from mobile exclusives to geo-located offers to better filtering and searching. We’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible with personalization.”