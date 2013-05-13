15. Ivan Poupyrev

Every time you touch your iPhone’s screen, you create a circuit, and a small jolt of electricity shoots through your skin. As a result, your screen knows just where you touched it. Ivan Poupyrev had a theory: What if he sent a broad spectrum of AC current through everyday objects? Would those objects be able to sense touch? The answer is yes, and Touche is the sensor system developed by Poupyrev and his team at Disney to do it.