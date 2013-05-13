14. Ken Lerer

When the guy who either cofounded, incubated, or invested in the Huffington Post, BuzzFeed, and Warby Parker thinks he has a sure thing, you listen. “News providers have forgotten the 18-to-40 demographic,” says Ken Lerer, explaining his excitement over NowThis News, his new-media startup. “They’re going to get their news on mobile, through video, and from friends. Period.” NowThis News runs like old-school MTV, packaging cheap pickup footage with VJ commentary. “This is not about being cute,” he says, adding that he’d hire a reincarnated Edward R. Murrow in a second. So much for slow-jamming the news.