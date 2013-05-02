Instagram Gives Users The Option To Tag People In Photos

Instagram is adding people-tagging to their iOS and Android apps today. The new feature will allow users to tag photos of their friends and others in their feeds; the new feature links to a new section called “Photos of You” that will be viewable (as long as users have public profiles) by any other Instagram user. Instagram’s feature is similar to the photo tagging capabilities of corporate parent Facebook.
The announcement was made in a blog post on the photo service’s corporate Tumblr; according to the post, the “Photos of You” section wil be viewable only by the user tagged until a formal public launch on May 16. Users have the option of untagging themselves in photos, reports Mashable’s Lauren Indvik.