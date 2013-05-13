42. Susan Chapman

Susan Chapman

Office space often goes wasted–the empty-for-hours conference room, the manager’s office when she’s out of town. Susan Chapman wants to fix that. “Office space can drive productivity,” she says. Two years ago, she began rolling out a program called Blue Work, which restructures AmEx offices and installs a system to make sure space is used to capacity. VPs who travel can reserve an office; visiting lawyers get ample desk space for documents. It sounds simple, but it’s already saved AmEx nearly $15 million.