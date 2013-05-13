advertisement
41. Ruchi Sanghvi

By Jillian Goodman1 minute Read

The Optimizer

“Quintessential tech nerd” Ruchi Sanghvi was Facebook’s first female engineer. Now she’s head of operations at Dropbox, focused on recruiting, communications, and marketing. Explain the shift, Ruchi! “Engineers love to optimize problems. Now I optimize logistical problems. I ask: ‘What’s the goal? What are our constraints? What is the optimal, elegant way to get to that goal within those constraints?’ I break it down in terms of a data funnel: ‘Where in the funnel are we inefficient?’ That analytical background really helps.”

[Illustration by Denise Nestor]

