61. Tom Cibrowski

Rather than open on the traditional shot of two somber anchors, Good Morning America decided last year to open with all five anchors riffing on sports and viral videos. “We always said, if we’re No. 2, and we want to be No. 1, why are we doing the same show?” says Tom Cibrowski, who oversaw the shift, making the cast seem more like buddies just as longtime leader Today was suffering the on-air awkwardness caused by off-air discord. The fun paid off, with GMA unseating its rival for the first time in more than 16 years.