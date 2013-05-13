advertisement
59. Agnello Dias

By Rae Ann Fera1 minute Read

The Voice Of The Moment

Amid last year’s local protests against rape injustice and political corruption, Agnello Dias unleashed a visceral TV spot featuring underrepresented people. The “I Am Mumbai” campaign for the Mumbai Mirror newspaper further cemented him as India’s most decorated (and progressive) adman. He now has Pepsi and telecom giant Airtel as clients, and Dentsu is a 51% stakeholder. His secret: ideas that speak for today. “I want to be a collector of experiences,” he says.

[Image Courtesy of Taproot India]

