58. D.A. Wallach

D.A. Wallach is a musician (his indie pop band is called Chester French) as well as a startup investor. His task is to bridge those worlds, in the service of bringing more artists to Spotify. It became easier once he realized what the two had in common: narratives. “In business, powerful ideas are generally framed in a simple and elegant way,” he says. His Spotify pitch? “It’s about progress. I’m more interested in problem solving than I am trying to stop the future from happening.”