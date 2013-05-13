25. Jason Wilson

Jason Wilson

Jason Wilson pulled off an impressive feat with Pinterest’s first major redesign last March: Its 28 million monthly users didn’t get out their digital pitchforks to skewer the visual social network. “Companies piss off their users when they don’t respect what they love about their products,” says Wilson, who, from November to January, worked 100-hour weeks, creating 70 “wildly different” versions of the site’s design. The redesign isn’t radical (the new Pinterest engine simply shows an endless scroll of others’ pins), but that wasn’t the goal. “A redesign is not about ego,” he says. “It’s about taking a fantastic product and making it better.”

[Photo by Jason Madera]