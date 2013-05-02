Warren Buffett Is Now On Twitter

It’s never too late to join Twitter, apparently. On Thursday morning, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett entered the Twittersphere with a single bold tweet:

Warren is in the house. — Warren Buffett (@WarrenBuffett) May 2, 2013

In the first few hours after Buffett’s account launched, it quickly gained more than 100,000 followers, and brandished the highly coveted blue checkmark signifying its authenticity (there have been many impersonators).

But why join now? Buffett may be a business magnate, but he’s somewhat of a stranger to social media. The tweet came during an interview with–who else?–Fortune magazine about women in the workplace. The magazine touted the interview as Buffett’s first to incorporate social media, although it’s unclear how his tweet had anything to do with the women in the workplace discussion.

So far, Buffett isn’t following anyone, and it remains to be seen how he’ll use the account. Perhaps he’ll dole out financial advice? We won’t know until he tweets again, but until then, click here for some of his gems of wisdom.