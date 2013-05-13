24. Sheryl Connelly

Sheryl Connelly is clear about her limits: “I have no crystal ball.” But to get Ford thinking about a trend like the aging population, she’ll bring in market examples from other walks of life: a Korean cell phone for diabetics, a London car service called Driving Miss Daisy, anti-aging soaps. The result? Designers who reimagine rearview cameras and blind-spot alerts, pushing customer-friendly next-gen safety features such as SmartGauge and Brake Coach.