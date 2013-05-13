23. Art Peck

Art Peck powers Gap Inc.’s new vitality in both style (you might actually wear the clothes) and substance (it ended last year with $15.7 billion in net sales, an 8% jump). The three projects he’s proudest of:

EMPOWERING THE T-SHIRT FOLDERS

An in-house social media platform gives Gap’s 36,000 retail employees a voice, even to weigh in on the concepts and designs of a GapKids collaboration with Diane von Furstenberg (see above). “These are the people living our brand,” Peck says.

SCALING UP THE PRODUCT

Gap Inc.’s $130 million purchase of high-end boutique chain Intermix gives the casual-clothing retailer a serious stake in the luxury market.

DIGITIZING THE EMPIRE

Peck is adding a virtual layer to Gap and Banana Republic stores, adding such digital pizzazz as scanning jeans with a phone to get store picks for completing an outfit.

