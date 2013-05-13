23. Art Peck

The Man Breathing New Life Into An American Classic
Art Peck powers Gap Inc.’s new vitality in both style (you might actually wear the clothes) and substance (it ended last year with $15.7 billion in net sales, an 8% jump). The three projects he’s proudest of:
EMPOWERING THE T-SHIRT FOLDERS
An in-house social media platform gives Gap’s 36,000 retail employees a voice, even to weigh in on the concepts and designs of a GapKids collaboration with Diane von Furstenberg (see above). “These are the people living our brand,” Peck says.
SCALING UP THE PRODUCT
Gap Inc.’s $130 million purchase of high-end boutique chain Intermix gives the casual-clothing retailer a serious stake in the luxury market.
DIGITIZING THE EMPIRE
Peck is adding a virtual layer to Gap and Banana Republic stores, adding such digital pizzazz as scanning jeans with a phone to get store picks for completing an outfit.
[Image by Stefano Azario]