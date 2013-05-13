11. Carl June

Carl June’s war against cancer is provocative. He uses a form of HIV to transform a patient’s T cells into leukemia “serial killers,” as he puts it. Thanks to his treatment, 9 out of 12 clinical trial patients are in full or partial remission. Pharmaceutical giant Novartis announced last year that it would invest $20 million in order to bring the treatment to market, and June envisions using a modified version of the therapy on HIV patients within the next decade or so.